CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV presents an all new Community Conversation: A Healthy Mind, Body and Soul.
It will provide steps for people to live healthier lifestyles. A study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings shows less than 3% of Americans live healthy.
This research was published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Experts say in order to be considered healthy in this study, one had to meet all four of these requirements: moderate or vigorous exercise for at least 150 minutes a week, a diet score in the top 40 percent on the Healthy Eating Index, a body fat percentage under 20 percent (for men) or 30 percent (for women), and one must not smoke.
Obtaining all four of those requirements can be tough. But that should not stop you from pursuing a healthy lifestyle.
This Community Conversation includes a moment with Oprah. She is coming to Charlotte in January at the Spectrum Center for her nine city Wellness Tour. Oprah wants 2020 to be the year people go after what’s best for them when it comes to a healthy mind, body, and soul.
WBTV caught up with Oprah to talk to her about our Community Conversation.
“It’s not about being skinny,” Oprah said. “Because healthy is the new skinny. It is what is healthy for you. What works for your body. What works for your lifestyle.”
This community conversation will help you find what’s best for you. The conversation explores the different diets out there that people are now using. We also talk to a dietitian about the smart way to shop the next time you go to the grocery story.
The community conversation also includes finding a unique gym that offers infrared while working out. Professionals say that is a more healthier way to work out. It is designed to tackle healthy living. We also address mental illness. One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in their lifetime.
We talked to some people living with a mental illness about how they are coping and the courage they needed before sharing it with others.
"In the beginning it was hard - it was very hard," Michelle Heatley said. "People have that stigma - if you hear somebody is bipolar - think of how many jokes people said. It's not something you really want to talk about in the beginning because everybody sees you as damaged - something's not right - that cracked egg."
WBTV wants to cheer you on as you go on this journey of healthy living. The next time you do something healthy - take a picture of it and post it on social media and use hashtag #WBTVandMe. We'll be looking for it.
Community Conversation: A Healthy Mind, Body, and Soul airs Thursday, October 24th on WBTV from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
