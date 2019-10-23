Christmas Made In The South opens at Cabarrus Arena on Friday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday season is just around the corner. If you’re an early gift shopper or want to get a head start on decorating your home, Cabarrus County has the perfect event for you.
Christmas Made in the South begins on Friday, October 25, at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.
The annual, three-day event has become one of the premiere places people go to find those one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts or unique decorating items.
Admission for adults is $8, with children 12 and younger admitted free with a paying adult. Parking is free. Hours for the show are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on Christmas Made in the South, Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, October 25-27, visit cabarrusarena.com or call 704-920-3976.
