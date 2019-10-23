Autism awareness for Halloween

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you don’t know about blue pumpkins this year at Halloween, please read.
Tammy Trammel in Shelby sent this reminder my way, and I’m so glad she did. This is her 13-year-old daughter, Emily. Emily goes to Pinnacle Classical Academy, and lives with autism. She’ll be one of the thousands of kids – or young adults or grown people – going trick-or-treating carrying a blue pumpkin.
If you see a blue pumpkin, KNOW that that person might look older, but are likely still a small child in their minds.
“My daughter is the kindest soul you’ll ever meet,” Tammy said. “People with autism are some of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet. Even though their bodies look like they are 16 or 20, theirs minds are still 8, 10, or 12. They don’t understand why they can’t go get candy on Halloween too. They don’t understand when you say ‘You’re too old.’ Because to them, they’re not. Just like Santa still comes, so does the Easter bunny. So if you see an adult with a blue pumpkin like this don’t be so quick to judge! Remember they may be going thru more then you can imagine.”
Great message. Great reminder. Great email.
-Molly
