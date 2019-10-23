Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old Dorchester County girl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl out of Dorchester County.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say crews are looking for Kelly Infinger. She’s described as a white female with dyed red hair, brown eyes, 5′3″, and 130 pounds.
According to DCSO officials, Kelly left home on Oct. 19.
“Kelly was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and workout shorts,” the sheriff’s office said."Kelly has a birthmark on her outer right thigh, and she has dyed her hair red."
A report states that Kelly may be in the Sangaree or Tall Pines area of Berkeley County.
If you have any information you are urged to call (843) 873-5111.
