Woman accused of fatally running over elderly woman at grocery store makes first court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The woman facing murder charges for running over an elderly woman at the Aldi parking lot in Matthews made her first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. 54-year-old Sawan Alshabani was arrested Monday after a week-long mental evaluation at the hospital.
Alshabani is accused of intentionally hitting and killing 79-year old Vira Nahorna and attempting to hit four other people, including a child, in the same parking lot.
This incident happened last week on October 14.
WBTV News spoke with Ms. Nahorna’s husband and one of her sons. They did not want to do an interview but said Vira was loved as a great mom and wife. There is still a vigil placed outside of the Aldi for the 79 year old, with dozens of bouquets, candles and a picture of Nahorna.
Alshabani made her court appearance in person where the judge read through her charges, reminding her that the first-degree murder charge could possibly carry a penalty of life in prison without parole.
She’s also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Matthews Police said she tried to hit four other people, including a child, in the parking lot.
Police say Alshabani fled the scene that day but eventually called the police and told them what happened. She waited for them at a nearby church parking lot.
Alshabani remains in jail as she’s still without a bond for her first-degree murder charges. She had several family members supporting her in court. Her next court appearance is a bond hearing on Oct. 30.
