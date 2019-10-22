Will the “Fetal Heartbeat” bill save lives or endanger lives? The debate continues ahead of subcommittee meeting, Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The debate over abortion rights in our state continues, this week. The Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee is expected to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the “Fetal Heartbeat” bill.
South Carolina lawmakers are revisiting this topic after a version of the bill passed in the House earlier this year, and after several other states passed similar bills.
So far this year, nine states have passed laws restricting abortion rights: Ala., Ark. Ga., Ky., La., Mo., Miss., Ohio and Utah.
Each law varies slightly by state.
Here in South Carolina, House Bill 3020 would ban abortions so long as a heartbeat can be detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.
There would be exceptions to the law if the pregnancy puts the mother’s life is at risk.
After passing the SC House, the bill is now in the hands of the Senate. If the bill is signed into law, the fetal heartbeat bill would serve as a major setback to the landmark Roe versus Wade Supreme Court ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide back in 1973.
Women’s Rights Empowerment Network CEO, Ann Warner, says, “There are health-related factors, there are economic factors – there are all kinds of reasons that people choose to pursue or not pursue pregnancy and parenting and we should not be judging people for the decisions that they make that are best for their lives.”
South Carolina Citizens for Life Executive Director, Holly Gatling, says, “Our mission is to protect the lives of unborn children who have no more rights than a Styrofoam Cup under the Roe versus Wade and Doe versus Bolton decisions. Basically, the child in the womb was declared a nonperson with no rights, whatsoever.”
Gatling shared a fetal display, which she says shows what an unborn child looks like at approximately 12 weeks. SC Citizens for Life members passed out at about 1,000 of these displays during this year’s State Fair.
“The human baby has a heartbeat that is detectable – with sophisticated instruments, of course – by 21 days after conception. Abortion stops a beating heart,” Gatling said.
On the other hand, Warner says she fears this bill will endanger lives, rather than save them.
“Health care is already hard enough for people to access in South Carolina. We’ve got high maternal mortality rates, high infant mortality rates, and what bills like this do is actually push health care further out of reach, make it more dangerous for people to be pregnant in South Carolina,” Warner said.
Pro-choice advocates are planning to hold a news conference on State House grounds following Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting, which begins at 10:00 AM.
