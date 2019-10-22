Two men charged with sexually assaulting minor in parking lot of Chester Walmart

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Two individuals were placed in custody on Sunday evening after a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile.
Officials report that a female victim between the ages of 11 and 14 stated that she had been assaulted by two males in the parking lot of a Walmart located off of JA Cochran Bypass in Chester.
Officers later arrested Lamar Cruz, 19, and Randle Huff, 21, in connection with the case.
No further information has been released at this time as officials continue to investigate the matter.
