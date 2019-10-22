Sumter Police: Body of missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams found in landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter broke the devastating news Tuesday that missing 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams was found dead, confirming her family’s worst nightmare.
Police believe 28-year-old Daunte Johnson stabbed the child to death and put her body in a dumpster back in August.
Investigators immediately went to area landfills and tracked down garbage trucks that may have transported trash from dumpsters in the area of the crime.
Police have been searching the Richland Landfill for Nevaeh’s body off and on for months.
Crews were recently back at the site on Screaming Eagle Road. On Friday, Oct. 18, police discovered human remains.
Those remains were DNA tested and determined to be little Nevaeh.
The body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, was found by a family member in her apartment when Nevaeh went missing in August. Bradley was stabbed to death, police said.
Police already charged Johnson with both Bradley’s and Nevaeh’s murders. That happened near the end of August, when investigators said they had evidence suggesting the child was dead.
Nevaeh’s family desperately wanted to hold onto hope she was alive. Until her body was found, they hoped she was alive. They may make a statement shortly.
This story will be updated.
