Social media helps tackle 350-percent increase in shoplifting cases over last decade

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - As Lancaster County continues to grow and add more retail stores, the number of shoplifting cases have gone up significantly.
Over the last decade, the sheriff’s department says shoplifting cases have gone up by more than 350 percent.
“When I was elected sheriff I think we had 57 shoplifting cases that year,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.
That was in 2009. Flash forward a decade and with two months still left in the year, that number is over 250.
“When the county grows like it is right now and the big box retail stores come into the county, they attract more people,” said Faile. “Anytime you have those type things, that attracts more problems as well.”
But as the county has grown, so has the use of social media. That’s something Faile says they’ve used to their benefit.
“When we started doing this and seeing the reaction we were getting from the citizens and the number of cases we were solving, how could you not do it?”
The department regularly posts pictures of the alleged thieves and a location of the crime. Sometimes a post is shared dozens of times and often feedback is instant.
“The national average is about 20 percent when it comes to larceny and things like that, which is shoplifting - so far this year we’ve cleared 73 percent [in District 1] of our calls, which is just great,” said Faile.
Across the county, the department has cleared 71 percent of the cases. That’s up from 43 percent of cleared cases 10 years ago. A case is considered cleared if a person has been arrested or if the charges were dropped for a specific reason.
But the department’s Facebook posts have gotten a few questions like why deputies don’t post an update every time someone is charged.
Faile says they try to post updates when they can but can’t always get to them.
“We don’t have a full-time person that just sits there and put stuff on social media,” added Faile. “Maybe we should.”
Commenters also questioned if shoplifting crimes, particularly at the Walmart in the Indian Land area of the county, are more prevalent than in other areas.
“When we did a study and started looking at other Walmart facilities across the state, they have the same problem and same number of calls,” said Faile.
But the sheriff says what’s not the same everywhere is the number of cases that continue to be solved. In addition to tips from social media, he believes Crimestoppers and his investigators are all helping to fight crime despite the continued growth.
“Anytime you can get an offender off the street it makes a difference,” said Faile. “If we can catch these petty things that take place, hopefully it won’t be lead to bigger things.”
Sheriff Faile adds according to their 2019 statistics, nearly 50 percent of shoplifting offenders live outside of Lancaster County.
