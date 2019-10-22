Rain chances decrease, sunshine returns late Tuesday afternoon

The return of high pressure will provide for continued breezes through a chilly Wednesday morning. While wall-to-wall sunshine is expected across the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday, but the arrival of northerly winds in the wake of today’s frontal passage will keep high temperatures slightly below average in the mid to upper 60s both days. Lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s going into Wednesday morning, therefore, patchy frost is not out of the question.