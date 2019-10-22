Rain chances decrease, sunshine returns late Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to track east out of the WBTV viewing area; however, a few strangling isolated showers are possible mainly east of I-77 over the next few hours.
A cold front follows the line of rain today, behind the boundary expect an increase in northwesterly winds and clearing conditions. As clouds erode expect plenty of sunshine allowing highs to reach the mid to upper 70s.
Clear skies overnight will send lows into the into the low to mid 40s across the Piedmont and into the 30s across the High Country. Some of the sheltered valleys may see some patchy frost toward daybreak, but with plenty of wind and mixing, not expected to be widespread enough for a Frost Advisory.
The return of high pressure will provide for continued breezes through a chilly Wednesday morning. While wall-to-wall sunshine is expected across the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday, but the arrival of northerly winds in the wake of today’s frontal passage will keep high temperatures slightly below average in the mid to upper 60s both days. Lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s going into Wednesday morning, therefore, patchy frost is not out of the question.
If you desire another round of wet weather just wait until the latter part of the week into the weekend, but there are a few discrepancies in the long-range forecast. Currently, the American model sends rain in our direction Friday afternoon lasting through much the day Saturday, but the European model holds the rain back until Sunday.
The key takeaway – expect rain for at least a portion of the weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to analyze the latest data will finetune the forecast in the over the 24 to 48 hours.
