2 probation and parole officers involved in Charlotte shooting, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that involved two probation and parole officers in Charlotte Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Reid Avenue around 8 p.m.
Police say an initial investigation revealed that two Community Corrections officers (probation and parole officers) with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety were on-duty, working on Reid Avenue when the incident happened. The shooting did not involve any officers with CMPD.
As these officers drove to the intersection of Caronia Street at Reid Avenue, they reportedly saw two unknown males walking on Caronia Street. One of the males reportedly was carrying a handgun.
The officers stopped their vehicle at the intersection when both individuals began running. As the suspects were running, at least one of them fired a gun multiple times at the officers.
Police say an officer’s vehicle was struck twice, but no one was injured. At least one of the officers shot back at the suspects with a department-issued handgun. At this time, police say no one has been located that has been injured.
CMPD officers along with a K-9 Team and the helicopter from CMPD’s Aviation Unit responded to search for the suspects. They have not been located.
“As is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, the North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety Community Correction’s Internal Investigation Unit will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether their agency’s policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident,” a CMPD press release read.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.