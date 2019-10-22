Police break up multiple fights at Harding High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to Harding High School on Tuesday afternoon after several fights broke out on the school’s campus involving students.
Upon arriving at the scene, CMPD was able to stop the fights and detain all the students who were involved.
Raymel Avila, 17, Cameron Jackson, 17, Dey’Shaun Hargrove,16, and three juveniles were all charged with various crimes related to the incident.
Police report that no weapons were found on the scene and no further issues arose following the arrests.
