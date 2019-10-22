Police activity prompts lockdown at four Rowan County schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four schools in Rowan County were placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area Tuesday morning.
North Rowan High School, North Rowan Middle School, Southeast Middle School, and Faith Elementary School were placed on a code yellow lockdown. Officials say the police situation that prompted the lockdown is off campus.
Kannapolis police confirm they’re investigating a shooting, but did not provide further details.
We’re working to gather more information.
There’s no word on when the lockdown will be lifted.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.