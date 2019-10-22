One killed, two others injured in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485 near Providence Road, Exit 57. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No names have been released.
Firefighters said one person was pinned in a vehicle and asked drivers to use caution in the area as crews worked at the scene.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
