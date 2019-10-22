Person dies while in custody in York Co., investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina law enforcement officials are investigating after a person died while in custody in York County Monday.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the in-custody death.
On Monday, deputies responded to multiple reports of a person acting erratically and jumping on cars in the Newport Lakes neighborhood, in the Newport area of Rock Hill.
When deputies arrived, they encountered the person behaving erratically and refusing to follow officers’ directions.
While deputies were taking the person into custody, the person became unresponsive. Deputies administered life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. The person was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, and was eventually pronounced dead.
The person has not yet been identified, and this case is under investigation.
Deputies say it is the policy of the York County Sheriff’s Office to call SLED to investigate all in-custody deaths.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.