Man pleads guilty to killing Shelby officer, avoids death penalty

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man arrested for killing Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen in 2016 pleaded guilty to the murder in court on Tuesday.
Irving Fenner, Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting three years ago in Shelby. Fenner shot Officer Brackeen in the torso when the officer tried to serve warrants on him in September, 2016. Brackeen died a few days later.
Fenner was found two days later in Rhode Island. The state was seeking the death penalty in the case. His guilty plea Tuesday avoided that penalty.
Jury selection was moved to Catawba County in September because of pre-trial publicity in the case. Once a jury was selected, the trial itself was supposed to be moved back to Shelby at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
The defense, which originally claimed Fenner was intellectually disabled, asked for a trial delay from the judge so an expert could look at the defense and state reports on Fenner’s mental health. The judge denied the request but indicated he thought there would be time for the expert to check the reports before the trial began.
Though the case was expected proceed slowly, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Major Durwin Boscoe said that was all right with him.
“All the i’s should be dotted and the t’s crossed so we will get the proper justice for the family,” Boscoe said.
Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford keeps a road sign bearing the slain officer’s name in his office. It’s a symbol of honor, but a reminder that he lost one of his own.
“As the leader of the organization, everything here is my responsibility and I know that and I accept that. I know every member of our team here that when they go out to go to work, they go out to provide a service whether it’s on the street or in a dispatch center or wherever it may be. I know I’m responsible and that’s just something that I kind of process as we go along,” said Ledford.
The chief described the loss of Brackeen as a ‘hole’ in his department that will never be closed.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.