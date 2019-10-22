Man dies while in custody in York Co., investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina law enforcement officials are investigating after a man died while in custody in York County Monday.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate the in-custody death.
On Monday, deputies responded to multiple reports of a man acting disorderly and jumping on cars in the Newport Lakes neighborhood, in the Newport area of Rock Hill.
When deputies arrived, they encountered a man behaving erratically and refusing to follow officers’ directions.
While deputies were trying to take the man into custody, the man became unresponsive. Deputies administered NARCAN to attempt to revive the man and conducted other life-saving efforts until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where deputies say he eventually passed away.
The man has not yet been identified, and this case is under investigation.
Deputies say it is the policy of the York County Sheriff’s Office to call SLED to investigate all in-custody deaths.
