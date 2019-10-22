Lincoln County officials searching for missing teen

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.
Trystin Allen Akers, 17, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen on October 15 leaving his residence at around 4:00 p.m in a black Honda sedan.
Akers is described as a white male who is 5′11″ and weighs around 135 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair with a haircut that is normally shaved on the sides and pulled into a bun on top.
Relatives of the missing teen believe he may be in or around Gastonia.
No further information has been released at this time and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Allen at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
