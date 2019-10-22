FIRST ALERT: Potentially gusty thunderstorms to move through our area today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’ve issued a “First Alert” for the morning and midday hours today due to rain-soaked streets and the potential for even a few midday thunderstorms.
With a front moving across the region today, showers will slowly push from the west toward the east, exiting during the early afternoon hours. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, there may be one or two gusty thunderstorms as the line pushes east during the midday hours.
Skies will likely clear out late this afternoon and temperatures will rebound to the warm 70s as some sunshine returns.
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°.
The rain for Friday into this coming weekend, is still very uncertain, as long-term weather models still don’t have a good grasp on how the rainfall will exactly unfold. I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend just yet, however, I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times and perhaps both days of the weekend.
Either way, afternoon readings over the weekend will probably hold in the 60s.
Be careful on the wet streets today!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
