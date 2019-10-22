Family dog euthanized after Gaston County discovers 13th case of rabies in 2019

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County officials have confirmed the 13th case of rabies discovered in the area in 2019. The incident was reported after a family dog was discovered playing with a deceased raccoon at a residence off of Oakwood Drive in Belmont.
Authorities sent the raccoon to officials in Raleigh who determined that it tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.
The dog involved in the incident was euthanized because it had not received the required rabies vaccinations previously. Citations for this penalty were issued to the pet’s owners.
The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community.
