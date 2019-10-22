CMS board to vote on membership of inaugural equity committee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Board of education plans on voting in members who will make up the district’s inaugural “Community Equity Committee.” The voting is expected to get underway Tuesday evening.
The board says the form of the committee has been a long time coming and is an effort to better ensure equity across the district.
Up to 40 people can serve on the committee, as the board set forth in guidelines during previous meetings. The first 20 can be “group” voted in by the board as a consent item during the meeting . The other 20 will be individually voted in as an action item.
Also on the agenda Tuesday, the board is expected to vote in Cornelius to the list of municipalities who can get capital funding for projects.
This relates to Cornelius as one of the municipalities that were allowed to build and/or start charter school in their area after HB514, but they didn’t.
We’ll have the latest in what comes out of the board meeting on WBTV News at 11.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.