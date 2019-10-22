Chilly mornings, mild afternoons and sunny skies expected for next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings, mild afternoons and sunny skies are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday, with more rain chances possible for the weekend.
Overnight low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s Wednesday morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday will start off with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, leading to the potential for frost. Thursday afternoon will be sunny, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
A few rain showers will be possible for Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
The weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with scattered rain showers possible. At this time, the latest weather data has a lot of different possibilities for rain, with some weather models bringing in rain on Saturday, and another weather model not bringing rain in until Sunday.
So keep up with the latest weather forecast, as big changes are possible for the timing of rain this weekend.
Don’t forget your jacket the next few mornings!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
