Woman missing from Statesville for more than a week could be in Charlotte, Fayetteville area

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Statesville are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Kadesha Deloris McCloud, 28, was reported missing on Oct. 12. Officials say it’s possible that she is in the Charlotte area or the Fayetteville area.
McCloud is described as a black female, about 5′2″ tall and 145 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who sees McCloud or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 704-878-3406.
