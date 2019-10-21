Salisbury police investigating shooting death of 71-year-old man

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a 71-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend.
The shooting happened before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on W. Kerr Street near Jersey City Park. Police say 71-year-old Emerson Truitt Roebuck was found at his home with gunshot wounds.
Roebuck was taken to Novant Health Rowan but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
No possible suspect information or motive for the crime has been released.
Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
