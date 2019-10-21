Rain, storms return late tonight into Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon highs return the low 70s today under mostly cloudy skies, but these dry and warm conditions won’t last long. Another round of rain is around the corner – this time a result of an approaching cold front.
Tonight, expect scattered to widespread downpours in the Western North Carolina mountains as a line of storms works their way to east.
Overnight showers will move into the Foothills and the Piedmont with heaviest activity mainly north of I-40 as we near Tuesday daybreak. A thunderstorm or two is not out of the question for the Charlotte metro area, however, the most intense storms will remain north and east of the Metrolina. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 60s overnight into tomorrow morning.
A few lingering showers aren’t out the picture into the midday time period, but by in large we should be rain-free by Tuesday afternoon. With the afternoon sunshine, highs will manage to reach the mid-70s Tuesday before clear skies send overnight temperatures into the mid-to-upper 40s across the Piedmont and Foothills with upper 30s across the mountains.
High pressure returns Wednesday into Thursday before, yet another round of rain arrives in the area Friday and into the weekend. Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny skies.
Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered rain showers will return for late Friday into Saturday as another cold front moves across the region. Friday and Saturday will feature cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered rain showers may even linger into Sunday, with afternoon readings holding mainly in the 60s.
Have a great start to week,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
