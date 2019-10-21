Prescription drugs stolen in Morganton pharmacy break-in

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Prescription drugs were stolen from a pharmacy in Morganton early Monday morning.
Officials say the thief or thieves broke in to Cannon Pharmacy on E Parker Road through the pharmacy’s drive-thru window. It appears there was an attempt to cut the power.
No one was in the store at the time of the break-in.
Officials are determining how many drugs were stolen.
The pharmacy is closed as officials investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.