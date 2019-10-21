Prescription drugs stolen in Morganton pharmacy break-in

Prescription drugs stolen in Morganton pharmacy break-in
October 21, 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:22 AM

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Prescription drugs were stolen from a pharmacy in Morganton early Monday morning.

Officials say the thief or thieves broke in to Cannon Pharmacy on E Parker Road through the pharmacy’s drive-thru window. It appears there was an attempt to cut the power.

No one was in the store at the time of the break-in.

Officials are determining how many drugs were stolen.

The pharmacy is closed as officials investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

