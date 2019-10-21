Police find body of missing man in north Charlotte, death investigation underway

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have found the body of a man who was reported missing from Gaston County Monday.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers found the body of 41-year-old Bryan Edward Davenport in a secluded area near Hutchinson Lane in north Charlotte.
Charlotte officials had been assisting Gaston County law enforcement with an investigation of Davenport’s disappearance. He was initially reported missing after he was last seen on Woodys Lane in Stanley.
A Silver Alert was initially issued for Davenport, who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some type of cognitive impairment, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Searching officers located the body in the secluded area and pronounced Davenport dead. Detectives are now conducting a death investigation.
At this time, police say the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet listed the cause/manner of death, but no signs of trauma were noted. Information about the cause/manner of death will be released after the Medical Examiner’s Office has reviewed all evidence related to the case,
This is an ongoing, active investigation, and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The public can also call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.