Investigation underway after deceased teen found in vehicle in Rowan County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a teenager was found deceased in a car in Rockwell.
Hunter Ross Howell, 19, of Concord, was discovered inside of a white Toyota RAV 4 on Friday evening off of Lower Stone Church Road.
Deputies report that a neighbor claimed the vehicle had been in that location since Wednesday afternoon.
Rowan detectives stated that the death occurred in Cabarrus County.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.