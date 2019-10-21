Gas spill from tractor-trailer crash closes Statesville Rd at I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A gas spill closed part of Statesville Road in north Charlotte Monday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a tractor-trailer collided with a car on Statesville Road at Interstate 85 around 1:46 a.m., causing the tractor-trailer to leak up between 35 and 50 gallons of gas. All lanes of Statesville Road have been closed in the area.
Firefighters are working to remove the vehicle while being cautions not to spill additional fuel.
“We expect this to be a problem during rush hour, but do not have an exact timeframe on when the roadway will be back open,” CMPD says.
No injuries were reported.
