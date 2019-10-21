Dry today, but rain quick to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool 50s and a little fog around for our Monday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for this afternoon with mild readings in the lower 70s.
It will remain dry around Charlotte and the Piedmont, but a few isolated rain showers are possible today in the mountains and northern foothills.
As a front moves in from the west, scattered showers will develop tonight and linger into Tuesday morning.
The best chance for a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday will be along and south/east of I-85 as the front pushes east. Skies will likely clear Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will rebound to the warm 70s.
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, under mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Scattered rain showers will return for late Friday into Saturday as another cold front moves across the region.
Friday and Saturday will feature cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered rain showers may even linger into Sunday, with afternoon readings holding mainly in the 60s.
The rain for Friday into this coming weekend, is still uncertain, as long-term weather models still don’t have a good grasp on how the rainfall will exactly unfold. I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend just yet, however, I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
