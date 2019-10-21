‘Cupcakes for Cupcake’: Church helps raise thousands of dollars to aid in search of Kamille McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of cupcakes were sold Sunday to help in the search for Kamille “Cupcake” Mckinney.
More Than Conquerors Faith Church teamed up with Crime Stoppers to host the Cupcakes for Cupcake fundraiser, to generate more reward money for Kamille’s safe return.
The cupcakes sold for $3 each, the same age as Kamille, who police report was snatched from public housing community Tom Brown Village in Avondale Saturday night. More than a week later, there was still no sign of Kamille.
Senior Pastor Steve Green weighed in on how the case was effecting his congregation.
"It's touched all of Birmingham. The landscape of Birmingham," said Pastor Green.
The search for Kamille spans across state lines. The community joined in on the search, also praying and raising money.
More Than Conquerors Faith Church said they were putting their faith to work by selling cupcakes to bring "Cupcake" home.
"We don't like to measure ourselves by our worship but by our works," said Green.
Chris and Maurcia Neely purchased several cupcakes.
“Everyday I wake up, I’m looking at the news. I’m looking at social media. Just driving around Birmingham, I’m like, ‘I wonder where Cupcake is. You think she’s here?'” said Mauricia. "We are just concerned about her and her well being.
"It's bigger than Birmingham. No family is exempt. It can happen to anybody at anytime. That's why we all feel the same thing about it," added Green.
According to a church spokesperson, the effort raised $3,000. Pastor Green said all of the money raised by sales and donations would go to CrimeStoppers to be added to the reward, which as of Sunday night was at least $25,000.
“We just want her to be brought back to her family. She has been in our prayers from day one,” said Chris Neely.
