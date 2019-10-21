Cloudy night skies leading to morning showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue for this evening and tonight, with rain showers beginning to develop from west to east as a cold front moves into the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 64 degrees.
Scattered rain showers and a few storms are expected to develop Tuesday morning, with rain diminishing by the early afternoon hours, followed by some late day clearing as a cold front moves across the Carolinas.
A few storms could become strong to severe, with gusty winds the biggest issue. Many locations look to receive 0.10” to 0.75″-plus rainfall, with higher amounts for locations that have a thunderstorm move over them. Tuesday stays mild, with high temperatures around 76 degrees.
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s Wednesday morning, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday will start off with low temperatures around 39 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures around 71 degrees.
Scattered rain showers will return for Friday into the weekend as another cold front moves across the region. Friday and Saturday will feature cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain showers may linger into Sunday, with high temperatures staying in the mid 60s.
Many locations picked up a good soaking rain from late Saturday to early Sunday from post-tropical cyclone Nestor, with the Charlotte Douglas Airport picking up 1.34”, and many locations picking up 0.50” to 1.50” of rain. Overnight into Tuesday, we are expecting 0.10” to 0.75” of average rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. The rain for Friday into this coming weekend, is still uncertain, as long-term weather models still don’t have a good grasp on how the rain or rainfall will exactly unfold. I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend, yet I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast this week, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times.
Don’t forget the umbrella or rain jacket Tuesday morning.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
