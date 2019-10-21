Cloudy night skies leading to morning showers

Many locations picked up a good soaking rain from late Saturday to early Sunday from post-tropical cyclone Nestor, with the Charlotte Douglas Airport picking up 1.34”, and many locations picking up 0.50” to 1.50” of rain. Overnight into Tuesday, we are expecting 0.10” to 0.75” of average rainfall across the WBTV viewing area. The rain for Friday into this coming weekend, is still uncertain, as long-term weather models still don’t have a good grasp on how the rain or rainfall will exactly unfold. I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend, yet I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast this week, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times.