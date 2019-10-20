Cloudy, mild weather entering Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will start off clear tonight, before patchy fog and increasing clouds develop overnight into Monday morning. Monday morning low temperatures will start off with temperatures around 54 degrees. Monday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain showers possible, mainly confined to the mountains. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 72 degrees.
Scattered rain showers are expected to develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, with Tuesday morning low temperatures around 65 degrees. Tuesday will feature scattered rain showers and a few storms, with some late day clearing possible. Tuesday stays mild, with high temperatures around 74 degrees.
Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected for Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 40s, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Scattered rain showers will return for late Friday into Saturday as another cold front moves across the region. Friday and Saturday will feature cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Scattered rain showers may linger into Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Many locations picked up a good soaking rain from late Saturday to early Sunday from post-tropical cyclone Nestor, with the Charlotte Douglas Airport picking up 1.34”, and many locations picking up 0.50” to 1.50” of rain. This Monday night into Tuesday, we are expecting 0.10” to 0.75” of average rainfall across the WBTV viewing area.
The rain for Friday into this coming weekend, is still uncertain, as long-term weather models still don’t have a good grasp on how the rain or rainfall will exactly unfold. I would not cancel any outdoor activities for this coming weekend, yet I would keep a close watch on the weather forecast, as rain is likely to impact weekend outdoor activities at times.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
