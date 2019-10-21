Child taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle while trying to board bus

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WECT) - A 7-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle as he prepared to board his school bus Monday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Porters Neck Road.
According to Trooper J. Pierce with the State Highway Patrol, a school bus heading east had stopped at a bus stop near Brays Road, about 200 yards from the Porters Neck Road-Hwy. 17 intersection. Trooper Pierce said the bus had its red lights on and its stop arm extended.
As the 7-year-old boy attempted to cross the street to board the bus, he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Feekes, Trooper Pierce said.
Feekes was cited for passing a stopped school bus.
