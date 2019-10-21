Albemarle police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Albemarle Police Department is currently looking for a man charged with attempting to kill an 18-year-old male on Saturday afternoon.
Police were initially called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on NC 24-27 shortly after 12:00 p.m. on October 19. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the business.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently listed as in stable condition.
An investigation into the matter determined that Travis Devon Colson was responsible for the shooting. Colson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Colson is considered armed and dangerous according to authorities and anyone who sees him is asked to call their local police department or 911 immediately.
No further information has been released at this time.
