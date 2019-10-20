72-year-old man missing from SC

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sumter man.
Larry Edward Wilson, 72, was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday, leaving his home on Charlotte Avenue in a car. That’s off N. Lafayette Drive near W. Calhoun Street.
Police said the car he was driving is a black 2009 Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate: MS376.
When he was last seen, Wilson was wearing a purple and gold Omega Psi Phi t-shirt and tan pants.
He’s 6-foot-2, about 250 pounds and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone who sees Wilson or knows where he is should call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
