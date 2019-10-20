Wake Forest beats Florida State 22-20 on Sciba’s 5th FG

Wake Forest: Turns out the Demon Deacons could beat Florida State with a bunch of 3s and only one touchdown. A week after putting up 59 points in a losing effort against Louisville, the Demon Deacons struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, settling for those five Sciba field goals in addition to the Carney touchdown. Their last three games have been decided by a combined eight points — but this one could have been a lot more lopsided.