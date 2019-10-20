Suspect arrested after deadly Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was brought into custody Saturday night after a fatal shooting in Chesterfield County on Monday.
The shooting, believed to have stemmed from an argument, happened on Smithville Church Road in Cheraw around 10 p.m. Deputies say they were called to the area and found 18-year-old Sedrick Covington in the driver’s side of the vehicle dead with a gunshot wound.
Shyheen Lorenzo Ingram, 22, was charged in connection to the shooting.
Ingram was located Saturday and arrested without incident at 11 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.
