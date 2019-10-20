Rain moves out - nice end to the day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Nestor are headed out of the WBTV viewing area. Most places picked up 1-2” of rain through the night. The best chance of rain today will be this morning but that will decrease each hour. The second half of the day should turn out quite nice. The sun will peek back out and highs will be in the low 70s.
Monday will be a mainly cloudy day but rain chances will be low. Highs will reach the low 70s. Then another front will approach Monday night into Tuesday morning. The rain will move in during the night for the mountains and then make its way across the rest of the area. The best chance for rain for Charlotte and our eastern counties will be in Tuesday morning. That front will move on and leave us with a nice end to Tuesday and a beautiful Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Another rain chance will appear Friday and Saturday.
Have a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
