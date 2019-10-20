Rain to continue into Sunday morning after soaking area overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain from Post-Tropical Cyclone Nestor will continue to move across the Carolinas tonight into Sunday morning, bringing a good soaking rain for the WBTV viewing area.
Rain will increase in intensity overnight, with gusty winds around 25 mph possible. Rain will continue into Sunday morning, and taper off through the late morning hours with some sunshine developing for the afternoon hours.
Total rainfall from Saturday night to early Sunday looks to be 0.50” to 2.00”, which would greatly help with the drought situation we have been in. Sunday will stay mild, with a high temperature of 71 degrees, and northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.
Monday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a pleasant high temperature of 72 degrees, and the chance for a few rain showers. More scattered rain showers develop Monday night into Tuesday, with Tuesday high temperatures around 74 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Scattered rain showers will return for late Friday into Saturday of next weekend as another cold front moves across the region. Friday and Saturday will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show a good portion of the WBTV viewing area in a “Moderate” to “Severe” drought, with York and Chester South Carolina counties in an “Extreme” drought.
Stay safe and have a great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
