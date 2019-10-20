Police investigating homicide in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently conducting an investigation into a homicide which occurred near a major intersection in South End.
A person was pronounced deceased on Sunday afternoon off of West Boulevard near S. Tryon Street.
Police were initially called to the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. where they determined that the victim had a gunshot wound.
An initial investigation into the matter determined that an argument between the victim and a group of people inside of a nearby business resulted in the shooting and that the suspect believed to be responsible fled the scene in a white Nissan Rogue.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
