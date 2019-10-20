CMPD investigating deadly east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte on Saturday evening which left one man dead.
The shooting occurred on Kelston Place near Albemarle Road and police were called out to the scene at around 6:40 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, a male victim was located who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was later transferred to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
