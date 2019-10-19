Tropical rain follows a Frost Advisory! Huh?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It does sound strange to talk about tropical weather in the same sentence as an advisory for icy conditions, but that’s the reality here. Yes, a Frost Advisory is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties overnight, so here’s your chance to protect those sensitive plants.
This cold pocket of air is in ahead of an advancing Tropical Storm in the Gulf of Mexico which will push rain into the region Saturday afternoon, evening and overnight. The rain should end quickly on Sunday morning.
Total rainfall from late Saturday to early Sunday looks to be 0.50” from the I-77 corridor to nearly 2.00” in our eastern counties, which would greatly help with the drought situation we have been in. Sunday will stay cool, with a high temperature of 67 degrees, as rain diminishes through the day, with late day clearing skies.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update on Thursday, and continues to show a good portion of the WBTV viewing area in a “Moderate” to “Severe” drought, with York and Chester South Carolina counties in an “Extreme” drought.
Monday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a pleasant high temperature of 72 degrees. More scattered rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday, with Tuesday high temperatures around 73 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather returns for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
