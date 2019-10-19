Team Auto Group to locate corporate HQ in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Team Auto Group, a family of automotive dealerships with multiple locations in North Carolina, has announced that it will expand its office operations in Salisbury.
Team Auto Group will invest over $400,000 in the renovation of 316 and 322 Depot Street in Downtown Salisbury. The company plans to convert the historic property into space for an inbound and outbound call center, accounting offices and executive offices.
Team Auto Group also plans to create 19 full-time jobs by the end of 2020 as part of the project.
“We are thrilled to be a part of such an active and beautiful downtown” said Team Auto Group Dealer Principal Kristin Dillard. “All of us at Team Auto Group are thankful to the City of Salisbury and to the State of North Carolina for their support of this project. We are so appreciative of the guidance and support that we have received from the Rowan EDC. Rowan County is extremely lucky to have such experienced and dedicated talent to help us grow as a community.”
The Salisbury City Council showed its support for the project by applying for a Rural Building Reuse Grant, which provides funding for renovations and expansions of facilities in North Carolina counties, on behalf of the company.
On October 17th, the NC Rural Infrastructure Authority awarded $100,000 to help fund the project. The City of Salisbury will also provide a $10,000 local match for the Rural Building Reuse Grant to help facilitate Team Auto Group’s expansion.
“On behalf of the Salisbury City Council, we’re thrilled for Team Auto Group on their recent award of the NC Rural Building Reuse Grant,” said Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins. “This is exactly the type of economic development and historic reuse project we seek that contributes to the revitalization of Downtown Salisbury.”
“The City of Salisbury is extremely pleased to provide matching funds, along with a generous state grant, to Team Auto Group,” added Salisbury Mayor Pro Tem David Post. “Most of all, we’re excited that Team Auto Group will be creating 19 jobs while improving and enhancing our downtown through the revitalization of one of our most historic buildings that had its roots in the transportation industry.”
