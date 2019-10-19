Public comment sought for Kannapolis train station project

KANNAPOLS, N.C. (WBTV) - The public is invited to provide input on a project under development to build a second passenger rail platform and a pedestrian overpass at the Kannapolis Train Station.
This portion of the North Carolina Railroad/Norfolk Southern Main Line includes double-track railway, and the current platform at the station only accommodates passenger rail on one side of the train tracks.
Allowing passenger rail accommodations on both tracks will help improve overall rail operations in the corridor. The pedestrian overpass would also be available to general pedestrian traffic from South Ridge Avenue and South Main Street.
A public meeting is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Kannapolis Train Station, 201 South Main Street. For those who cannot attend the meeting, comments can be submitted by email or phone through Nov. 7. All comments will be reviewed and considered for the final design.
To send comments or learn more, contact NCDOT Project Manager Matthew Potter at mwpotter@ncdot.gov or 919-707-4738.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Lauren Putnam at 919-707-6072 or lnputnam1@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made.
Persons who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.
