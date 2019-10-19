Pedestrian killed, three others hurt in Concord Mills Mall crash

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian dead and three other pedestrians seriously hurt.
In a tweet posted just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police say a pedestrian was killed and three other pedestrians have critical injuries after a crash on Concord Mills Mall Boulevard. Police did not detail how the crash happened.
Police advise drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues. They say entry two eastbound is blocked and the westbound travel lanes have been reduced to just two lanes.
This story will be updated as more information is developed.
