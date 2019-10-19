Nestor will bring plenty of weekend rain!

Here’s the scoop. Nestor is bringing rain to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina this morning. It is headed NE through the day. Rain is possible for North and South Carolina any time from midday, on. The rain will become heavier as the storm gets closer. The heaviest will fall this evening and overnight before it begins to move out on Sunday morning. Rain totals should range from 0.5-2”. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s and then level out this afternoon as the rain arrives.