Nestor will bring plenty of weekend rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Nestor has decided to crash our weekend. This isn’t all bad, since we are still in need of rain.
The U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the latest update on Thursday, and continues to show a good portion of the WBTV viewing area in a “Moderate” to “Severe” drought, with York and Chester South Carolina counties in an “Extreme” drought.
Here’s the scoop. Nestor is bringing rain to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina this morning. It is headed NE through the day. Rain is possible for North and South Carolina any time from midday, on. The rain will become heavier as the storm gets closer. The heaviest will fall this evening and overnight before it begins to move out on Sunday morning. Rain totals should range from 0.5-2”. Temperatures will climb to the low 60s and then level out this afternoon as the rain arrives.
Sunday will start wet, with a few lingering showers. Nester should move along pretty quickly though. The sun will make its way back out and highs will reach the low 70s. Monday will be mainly cloudy as we wait for the next cold front to arrive. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
The next front will bring a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will still make it to the mid 70s in the afternoon.
Wednesday through Friday look pretty great – with sun and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Yet another system could bring more rain by Friday.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
