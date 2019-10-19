Hwy 321 shut down after diesel truck crash in Lincoln Co., 1 patient transported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway patrol responded to an overturned diesel truck on Highway 321 early Saturday morning.
Emergency officials were dispatched at 3:52 a.m.
The turnover happened near the 28 mile marker in Lincoln Co., near the Maiden Highway exit.
The driver of the truck was airlifted out by EMS. No update on his current condition at this time.
A large amount of diesel was spilled from the vehicle - the number of gallons has not yet been released.
Highway 321 will be closed until the spill is contained and cleaned.
No word yet on what caused the crash and spill.
Check back for further updates.
