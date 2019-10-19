CMPD investigates shooting in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call at 1:52 a.m. on the 800 block of Siegle Avenue in Plaza Midwood. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the patient to CMC main. Medic did not say what condition the patient was in.
Police say the incident started at Section Recess, a night club on Siegle Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information develops.
