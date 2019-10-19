Class J No. 611 Streamliner steam locomotive returns to Spencer, events Nov. 1-3

Scott Lindsay, from Steam Operations Corporation, oversaw the 611’s restoration and regularly operates the engine. “Having the 611 on the rails brings this to a whole new generation who can take an interest and allow us to continue operating it for years to come,” he says. Since its restoration in 2015, the No. 611 has been active, with special trips between Spencer and Roanoke, Va., and most recently, visiting the Strasburg Railroad in Ronks, Pa.