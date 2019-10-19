Class J No. 611 Streamliner steam locomotive returns to Spencer, events Nov. 1-3

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N&W Class J #611, the iconic streamliner steam locomotive, will return to the N.C. Transportation Museum this fall. Special events will be held Nov. 1-3, with options available for every price point and level of interest. Visitors will have the chance to see the No. 611, enjoy a cab tour and blow the whistle, photograph the locomotive, take a caboose ride behind the train, and to even take the throttle of this steam-powered behemoth.
Steam locomotives were largely replaced by diesel-electrics in the 1950s and operating steam locomotives are a true rarity. The sight, sounds, and smells of such an engine bring history to life in an impactful way, not just for fans of railroading, but for anyone with an appreciation of history and technology.
Scott Lindsay, from Steam Operations Corporation, oversaw the 611’s restoration and regularly operates the engine. “Having the 611 on the rails brings this to a whole new generation who can take an interest and allow us to continue operating it for years to come,” he says. Since its restoration in 2015, the No. 611 has been active, with special trips between Spencer and Roanoke, Va., and most recently, visiting the Strasburg Railroad in Ronks, Pa.
Upcoming events at the N.C. Transportation Museum begin with VIP locomotive tours Friday, Nov. 1. During this one-hour tour, participants will see a presentation about the No. 611’s recent activity, then have a chance to enter the locomotive cab, blow the whistle, and visit with the crew. Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required for cab tours and children 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult. Tours are $35 per person.
Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3, the No. 611 will be rolling up and down the museum’s tracks. Visitors have several options to experience riding behind or aboard this steam powered engine.
- N&W 611 Caboose Rides - $10/ticket – Visitors will ride in an authentic N&W Caboose behind the #611 during At the Throttle sessions. The caboose provides unique views of the Class J #611 as she rolls down the tracks. NOTE: Museum admission is REQUIRED and is NOT included in the ticket price. Please purchase admission upon arrival.
- Jump Seat Cab Rides - $100/ticket – Visitors may climb into the cab for a ride behind the engineer during At the Throttle sessions. Jump Seat Cab Rides bring passengers as close to the action as possible without actually being in the engineer’s seat. This offering is limited to two people per ride, ages 12 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult. Long pants, closed-toed shoes and a liability waiver are required.
- Be the Fireman - $305.50/ticket – Visitors will help keep the fires of the No. 611 burning. Under the supervision of a qualified fireman, these ticket holders will keep the Class J #611 stoked and running strong. To purchase, visitors must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license. Long pants, closed-toed shoes and a liability waiver are required.
- At the Throttle: 611 - $611/ticket – Visitors can live out their dreams, operating the No. 611 for a half hour of throttle time. Under the supervision of an experienced engineer, visitors will roll down the tracks with the #611 under their control. To participate, visitors must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license. Long pants, closed-toed shoes and a liability waiver are required.
Saturday evening, Nov. 2, from 7pm to 10pm, visitors will have the chance to photograph the No. 611 at the Bob Julian Roundhouse. This special nighttime photo shoot will allow railroad photographers to capture great Christmas images with scenes inspired by Norfolk & Western holiday advertising.
Full details and tickets are available now at www.nctrans.org. Sales tax and ticket fees apply to all purchases.
Locomotives and passenger equipment in use for this event are not wheelchair accessible due to the use of historic and antiquated rail passenger equipment, which is exempt from ADA regulations under US Code: Title 42: Section 12184.
